    • Ottawa police find missing man safe and sound

    Bryce Motiuk, 35, was last seen Dec. 11, 2023, leaving his home in the Fisher Heights area. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Bryce Motiuk, 35, was last seen Dec. 11, 2023, leaving his home in the Fisher Heights area. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

    Ottawa police say a man who went missing on Monday has been found safe and sound.

    Bryce Motiuk, 35, had gone missing in the Fisher Heights area.

