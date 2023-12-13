Ottawa police find missing man safe and sound
Ottawa police say a man who went missing on Monday has been found safe and sound.
Bryce Motiuk, 35, had gone missing in the Fisher Heights area.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, becomes law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday, becoming law on Friday.
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
The Israeli military on Friday mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
Federally regulated workplaces must now provide free menstrual products
Workers at all federally regulated workplaces will be able to access free menstrual products while on the job starting Friday, a move the government called a big step towards workplace gender equity.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
AGING IN CANADA We need to rethink how neighbourhoods are built for the sake of our growing senior population: experts
Canada's senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect
The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for felony child neglect, nearly a year after her son used her gun to critically wound the educator.
Declared missing as a child, British teenager lives off-grid for 6 years, then pops up in France
British and French authorities confirmed on Friday that the teenager found this week was a boy who vanished at age 11, when his mother and grandfather took him on what was meant to be a two-week family holiday in Spain.
Atlantic
Storm lined up for the Maritimes for third Monday in a row
For the third consecutive week, a stronger low-pressure system with significant weather will impact the Maritimes on a Monday.
2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police
Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.
Halifax mayor says New Year's levee 'doesn't feel right' amid homelessness crisis
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has cancelled the city's New Year's Day levee, saying it doesn't feel right to stage the celebration with a homeless encampment right in front of city hall.
Toronto
Toronto council votes to name stadium after former mayor Rob Ford
Toronto City Council has voted to name a football stadium in Etobicoke after former mayor Rob Ford.
Nearly $50,000 of liquor stolen across York region, arrests made: police
Police recovered approximately $50,000 worth of stolen liquor after officers followed a group of suspects in an LCBO theft back to a parking lot in Mississauga, where they were allegedly observed loading the goods into a shipping container.
Montreal
Unifor gives $70k to striking public sector workers
The Unifor union announced it is donating $70,000 to help striking public sector workers as they negotiate with the Quebec government.
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Northern Ontario
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
London
'Now is the time for traffic lights here': Site of fatal crashes to be upgraded
An intersection that has been the site of multiple fatal collisions is getting traffic lights. Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road — south of Strathroy, Ont. — will have a full set of traffic lights by the end of next year.
Three London Public Library branches to remain closed under New Year as library grapples with cyberattack
Three branches of the London Public Library will remain closed until early January following a cyberattack earlier this week that has paralyzed most of the library’s systems.
Canada Soccer honours Jessie Fleming, Stephen Eustaquio as players of the year
Jessie Fleming of London, Ont. and Stephen Eustaquio, two key cogs in the Canadian midfield, have been named Canada Soccer Players of the Year.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
Police watchdog investigating alleged assault by off-duty officers
Winnipeg's police watchdog is investigating a claim that a man was assaulted by two off-duty police officers.
Kitchener
WRDSB trustee's case against board dismissed
A panel of three judges has dismissed Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustee Mike Ramsay’s request for a judicial review into the board’s decision to suspend and censure him last summer.
Car drives into Waterloo home
A car hit a home on Dorset Street in Waterloo on Friday.
'The highest levels they’ve been ever': Wastewater testing shows growing spread of COVID-19
Experts are warning the public of a potentially record-setting spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.
Calgary
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on Alberta's QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
U of C names former Dino assistant Ryan Sheahan head football coach
Former assistant Ryan Sheahan was named the new head coach of the Dinos football team Friday, University of Calgary athletic director Ben Matchett announced in a release.
Saskatoon
Ice alchemists work their magic at curling Grand Slam in Saskatoon
As the Grand Slam of Curling continues at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, a small but mighty team of ice technicians is keeping the playing surface at world-class standards — with the help of local experts.
Saskatoon Salvation Army kettle campaign sees donations drop by half
You don’t need to tell Salvation Army Lieutenant Derek Kerr about declining donations. He sees it every day.
Saskatchewan's low fuel prices expected to be short-lived: analyst
Fuel prices across Saskatchewan are hovering around a two-year low, but the break at the pumps is expected to be short-lived.
Edmonton
Police plan to clear central Edmonton homeless camps next week: human rights group
Edmonton police plan to clear 134 structures at eight homeless camps in the city's core just days before Christmas, according to a local human rights advocate.
Gay Ugandan in Edmonton facing deportation gets temporary permit to stay in Canada
A man in Edmonton who was set to be deported to Uganda, where he feared prison or death for being gay, can stay in Canada for now.
Vancouver
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
'13 days until Christmas, when an alarm started to beep': Surrey RCMP use poetry to share news about break-in
Police in Surrey caught a would-be thief attempting to steal donated toys from a non-profit in the city Tuesday morning, and they chose to share the news Friday in the form of a poem.
Trudeau pledges $115M funding to help build 40,000 homes in Vancouver
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a $115 million federal funding deal with the City of Vancouver that he said could see more than 40,000 new homes built over the next decade.
Regina
Regina councillor swears while blasting colleagues for cancelled waterslide elevator
After a decision to axe a planned waterslide elevator intended to assist kids with disabilities, a Regina city councillor had her microphone turned off as she expressed outrage about the reversal.
12 and 13-year-olds charged following bear spray incidents at Regina schools
Two young girls have been charged following bear spray incidents at two elementary schools in Regina on Thursday that forced “secure the building” protocols to be activated.
Regina man says he 'wanted to send a message' but didn't intend to kill fellow inmate
A Regina man has been sentenced to six and a half years in a federal institution in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.