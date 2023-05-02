Ottawa police find Centretown break-and-enter suspect

Ottawa police say they have found a suspect allegedly involved in a break-and-enter in Centretown last month.

Police say a man broke into a home on McLeod Street near Bay Street around 8 p.m. on April 24 and stole cash. He then ran away.

Police described him as Black, six feet tall with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a white lining, police said.

Police shared photos of the man on Tuesday morning, In the afternoon, they said he had been found.