OTTAWA -- The Ottawa police service is asking for a $14 million increase in its budget for 2022, a 2.9 per cent increase.

However, the service is planning to cancel new hires and find more than $5 million in savings in an effort to rein in costs.

The police budget has been a contentious issue in the city this year amid calls to freeze or reduce spending. The police services board had directed staff to draft the operating budget that "assumes a zero per cent increase as its base."

The draft budget doesn’t meet that goal. The net operating budget for the service is $346.5 million in 2022, an increase of $14 million over 2021.

The net increase to police taxation revenues would be 2.86 per cent, which works out to an average $19 increase on the average taxpayer’s bill.

“It is extremely challenging to balance the desire to flatten the cost curve of the Budget while trying to meet the increasingly diverse and growing demands for service and change both inside and outside of the OPS,” Chief Peter Sloly said in unveiling the draft budget Wednesday. “The OPS joins the Board in its commitment to find that balance while building a truly different and better police service.”

The draft budget includes forgoing all 30 planned new officer positions in 2022. It also includes a plan to save $5.1 million through “efficiencies” such as a fleet and facilities rationalization exercise and the privatization of the collision reporting centres.

City to table draft budget

Councillors are meeting Wednesday as city staff unveil the last budget before the next municipal election on Oct. 24, 2022.

Council directed staff to draft the 2022 budget with a three per cent hike in property taxes, along with increases in transit fares, garbage fees, user fees and water and sewer rates.

A three per cent tax hike would cost the average urban homeowner an extra $119 in 2022, while rural homeowners would see their tax bill go up $91, on average.

Already drafted include the proposed budgets for Ottawa Public Health, at $123 million, and the Ottawa Public Library Board, at $56.7 million. The transit commission is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. to receive the draft transit budget for 2022.

The full budget will be submitted for council approval on Dec. 8.