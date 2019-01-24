

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Police Service is investigating ways to meet the Council approved budget directions for 2019.

A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board says the current draft budget includes a 5.1 per cent tax increase.

Council voted in December to set the 2019 tax increase target at 3 per cent. Police were directed to draft the budget with an estimated 1.5% increase in taxes from the growth in the assessment base.

Ottawa Police staff have been meeting with the City Treasurer to look for other funding options, with the goal of moderating the tax increase.

The report says “the pressures addressed and solutions arrived during the budget review process, including the resolutions of the discussions with City Staff” will be outlined on February 6.