Ottawa police discover stolen Ferrari, Range Rover loaded into shipping container

An Ottawa resident is facing charges after an Ottawa police officer discovered a stolen Ferrari and Range Rover being loaded into a shipping container.

An Ottawa police east end patrol officer spotted suspicious activity in the 4500 block of Ramseyville Road area just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

"He located a tow truck loading a 2021 Range Rover into a shipping container," police said in a statement.

"Upon further inspection, the officer also located a 2022 Ferrari 812 GTS in the same shipping container."

Police say the Ferrari was reported stolen in Toronto, while the Range Rover was stolen from the Peel Region.

Nancy Said, 40, of Ottawa is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and conspiring to commit an indictable offence.

Meantime, a Montreal resident is facing charges after an officer spotted a stolen vehicle on the Queensway.

The officer was travelling east on Hwy. 417 when they observed the driver of a Jeep Gladiator acting suspiciously.

"After stopping the vehicle and running the plates to find the vehicle’s registered owner, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen, and the driver was arrested," police said.

Angulo Arizola, 20, of Montreal, is facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief.