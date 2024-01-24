Ottawa police dentify suspect following online sales robberies
The Ottawa Police Service has identified the suspect involved with online robberies in the west end of the city.
Police say the suspect allegedly posed as a potential buyer of items listed online, such as iPhones and electronic devices.
Police claim the suspect then met the sellers and stole the items before posting them for sale on social media.
The city's police turned to the public for help to identify the suspect on Wednesday, asking anyone with information to come forward.
Investigation is ongoing.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa's children's hospital named second best employer in Canada
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Customers cry foul on WestJet flights rebooked up to eight days after cancellations
Thousands of WestJet customers' flights were cancelled amid extreme weather earlier this month. And many say the airline would not reschedule them within the required window, in what one advocate framed as just the latest example of a failure to uphold travellers' rights.
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
Here are Canada's 'best' employers according to Forbes
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?
With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
Some Netflix subscribers face price hike as no-ads basic plan ends in Canada
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
Flight recorders from Russian plane crash that killed all 74 aboard are reportedly found
Investigators searching the site where a Russian military transport plane crashed in a border region near Ukraine reportedly have found the plane’s flight recorders, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting down the aircraft and Ukraine’s president demanded an international investigation.
Trump could testify as trial set to resume in his legal fight with E. Jean Carroll
Former U.S. President Donald Trump could return to a New York courtroom Thursday to defend himself against a lawsuit seeking more than $10 million for things he said about advice columnist E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Shopping Trends
Atlantic
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
Halifax initiates long-term plan for Wanderers Block
All four tenants of the Wanderers Block in Halifax have expressed a desire to grow and expand their operations, but spatial constraints have set limitations on expansion to the area.
Toronto
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
Sledding ban reversal set to be tabled in Toronto
A city councillor is trying to reverse a sledding ban at 45 parks in Toronto.
Ontario ministry to investigate how 84-year-old senior was badly bruised in ER visit
An incident involving a security guard at a Toronto emergency room that left an 84-year-old woman badly bruised is now under investigation by the provincial government, days after a CTV News story looked into what happened.
Montreal
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
SCHOOL CLOSINGS Here are the schools that are closed in Montreal due to the freezing rain
As Montrealers woke up to a slick layer of ice on the sidewalks and roads due to freezing rain overnight, multiple school service centres and school boards have announced that classes will be cancelled on Thursday.
Children's Clinic announces its closing in Montreal
The Children's Clinic located at 5100 Maisonneuve Boulevard West posted a notice on its Facebook page late Wednesday night that it will cease seeing patients on Friday, Jan. 26.
Montreal wakes up to slick layer of ice after freezing rain
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings from eastern Ontario into southwestern Quebec.
Northern Ontario
Capreol fire, explosion sends three firefighters to hospital
Three firefighters have been sent to hospital following a fire and subsequent explosion in the downtown Capreol area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday night. The three are listed in stable condition and the cause of the fire is still unclear.
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
London
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Mayor Morgan to deliver his second State of the City Address Thursday morning
A gathering of over 1,200 local business leaders at the RBC Place Convention Centre will hear Mayor Josh Morgan deliver his second State of the City Address.
Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
London, Ont. lawyer involved in Hockey Canada civil suit welcomes criminal proceedings
The London Police Service is not commenting on a report from The Globe and Mail that five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face charges of sexual assault.
Winnipeg
Portage Avenue restaurant behind police tape Wednesday night
An incident in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue on Wednesday night brought police to a local restaurant for much of the evening.
Winnipeg airport re-adding direct flights to U.S. hubs after pandemic pause
Starting this spring, travellers at the Winnipeg airport will have new ways of reaching some key U.S. destinations.
Kitchener
WRPS hold conference on race-based data collection
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is working with human rights experts to discuss how the force collects race-based data.
Region of Waterloo considers putting affordable housing over parking lots
Councillors with the Region of Waterloo will be voting on a motion to build affordable housing on top of parking lots.
Pet kangaroos are living in Centre Wellington
Kangaroos on the run in Ontario have recently made headlines, but a couple hopping around Centre Wellington are there on purpose.
Calgary
1 dead, 2 rescued in separate incidents in Rocky Mountains
B.C. RCMP are reminding backcountry users to stay safe after they responded to two incidents, including one involving a fatality.
Tucker Carlson talks immigration, Christianity in Calgary; meets with Danielle Smith
A controversial right-wing commentator held the attention of thousands of Calgarians, including the premier, Wednesday in Calgary.
Icy, slushy sidewalks create roadblocks for Calgarians with mobility issues
The warmer weather in Calgary is causing sidewalks to become icy and slushy, creating another roadblock for people with mobility challenges.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won't seek re-election
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark has announced he won't run for re-election this fall.
'Got off with a slap': Former Saskatchewan care home worker sentenced for sexual assault
A former care home worker who admitted to sexually abusing five adults with disabilities will spend six-and-a-half years at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
James Smith inquest leaves more questions than answers for families of slain residents
For the families of the 11 people killed by Myles Sanderson, one question keeps coming up: is there anything you could have done to prevent this?
Edmonton
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform, is a former commissionaire.
Alberta health-care capacity issues aired following girl's surgery ordeal at Edmonton children's hospital
New concerns about the state of Alberta's health-care system came to light Wednesday as a family revealed their ordeal over a girl's life-saving kidney transplant last month at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital.
Waste-to-energy: Edmonton signs deal to have garbage burned for power at new $300M facility
The City of Edmonton has reached a deal with the local arm of a Norwegian company to have garbage from Edmonton households burned to create electricity.
Vancouver
Vancouver city council votes to advance Jericho Lands proposal
A proposal to build 13,000 new units and massively densify a neighbourhood on Vancouver's West Side is one step closer to going ahead after a vote at city hall.
'We were ignored': Shopkeeper testifies firefighters were warned people were still inside the Winters Hotel
The owner of a business that was destroyed when Vancouver's Winters Hotel caught fire nearly two years ago believes lives could have been saved if the building's fire extinguishers hadn't been empty.
Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
Regina
Sask. podcaster collaborates with reality TV star for mental health show
A small town Saskatchewan podcaster and a Netflix reality TV star have teamed up for a weekly podcast called Mental Health Headline Hot Takes.
Ontario man arrested in Regina drug trafficking investigation
A 30-year-old man from Ontario is facing four charges relating to a recent drug trafficking investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS).