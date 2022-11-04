Ottawa police cruiser involved in single-vehicle crash

An Ottawa police officer escaped unharmed after crashing into a telephone pole in heavy fog.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Shea Road and Flewellyn Road just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Police say an officer was en route to a high priority call when their cruiser crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

"In the heavy fog, the officer struck a telephone pole but fortunately was uninjured," police tell CTV News Ottawa.

Photos sent to CTV News Ottawa showed a police cruiser crashed through a metal barrier along the road. There was significant damage to the front of the cruiser.

Hydro Ottawa and city crews were on the scene to repair the damage.