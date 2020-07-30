OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have released a new public safety video, saying "no one wins" from speeding and stunt driving.

The video released on the eve of the Civic Holiday long weekend comes as Ottawa Police continue to target speeders during "Operation Overwatch."

The summer-long campaign is targeting speedsters, stunt drivers and street racers on roads across Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic. The blitz was launched after residents complained about speeders on quiet roads across Ottawa.

Operation Overwatch continues to nab speedershttps://t.co/lsRgMxtjk7 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 30, 2020

Police say since April 25, over 2,215 Provincial Offence Notices have been issued for speeding, as well as five to 10 stunt driving charges per week.

"The data tells us this is a city-wide issue, so we are deploying traffic enforcement resources as evenly as possible across the city," said Sgt. Craig Roberts, Ottawa Police Traffic Case Manager.

"Just last week, officers issued 128 PONs for excessive speeds and five vehicles were seized and their drivers being given a court date for stunt driving."

Ottawa Police say the new public safety video as part of Operation Overwatch highlights the fact that "no one should be impressed with speeding and stunt driving."