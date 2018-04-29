Ottawa police confirm fatality in Russell Road crash
Deadly head-on crash on Russell Road. (Source: Ottawa Paramedics)
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 5:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 10:40PM EDT
Ottawa police are looking into a serious crash that has left one person dead and closed a stretch of road in the city’s south-east.
It is being described as a head-on crash taking place around 4:26 p.m. at Russell Road and Southvale Crescent.
Paramedics say a 76-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest, and that an 82-year-old man and 73-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.
Russell Road remains closed between Walkley and St. Laurent Boulevard during the ongoing investigation.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.