

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa police are looking into a serious crash that has left one person dead and closed a stretch of road in the city’s south-east.

It is being described as a head-on crash taking place around 4:26 p.m. at Russell Road and Southvale Crescent.

Paramedics say a 76-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest, and that an 82-year-old man and 73-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

Russell Road remains closed between Walkley and St. Laurent Boulevard during the ongoing investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.