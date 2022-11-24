Ottawa police collecting personal hygiene products as part of 'Project Purse'

Ottawa police are accepting donations for the Purse Project until Dec. 11. These are some of the items collected by the Ottawa Police Service so far. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police are accepting donations for the Purse Project until Dec. 11. These are some of the items collected by the Ottawa Police Service so far. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

5 things to know for Friday, November 25, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry today, a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses is leaving health-care workers drained, and a rise anti-trans health bills in the U.S. has some Canadian experts expressing concern. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Fatal crash in Carrick Township

    One person has died after an evening crash in South Bruce. Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bruce County Road 28 and Bruce County Road 6 in Carrick Township.

    (CTV News file image)

  • Health care trade schools trying new ways to attract workers

    Another example of the desperate need for healthcare workers in the province was demonstrated in London, Ont. Thursday evening. A job fair, for entry-level medical careers, including personal support workers and home-care aides, attracted a small crowd. Organized by Toronto-based IBT College, the event also featured local employers.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina