Ottawa police chief wants to delay Wellington Street opening

Wellington Street has been closed in front of Parliament Hill for nearly a year since the 'Freedom Convoy' protests began. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) Wellington Street has been closed in front of Parliament Hill for nearly a year since the 'Freedom Convoy' protests began. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina