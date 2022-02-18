Ottawa’s police chief says it “shocks and surprises” him to see children inside the red zone as police move in end the occupation of downtown Ottawa.

As police moved in to the Rideau Street and Sussex Drive area Friday morning, they said on Twitter that some protesters had brought children to the front lines.

"Protesters have put children between police operations and the unlawful protest sites,” police wrote on Twitter. “The children will be brought to a place of safety.”

Host of CTV News' Power Play and Question Period Evan Solomon reported a family brought their baby to the front line and placed the kid at the foot of police near Rideau Street.CTV News cameras captured other children in the thick of the demonstration as police moved in.

Interim chief Steve Bell told reporters on Friday that police have been working with the Children's Aid Society on a plan to deal with children at the occupation downtown.

"To this point we have had no need to interact with Children's Aid as it relates to children within the crowd," Bell said. "What I will tell you is that even through all the planning, it still shocks and surprises me that we're seeing children put in harm’s way in the middle of a demonstration where a police operation is unfolding.

"We will continue to look after their safety and security, but we implore all the parents who have kids in there – get kids out of there, they do not need to be in the middle of this, it's not a safe place for them."

Bell said earlier this week police and the CAS have a plan to ensure children are protected and cared for during any action. On Tuesday, the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa warned parents who brought children to the protest downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.

The Emergencies Act enacted by the federal government this week includes a prohibition on bringing children to sites where the protests and blockades are happening.

Last week, police estimated that one in four trucks parked downtown – about 100 – had children living inside.