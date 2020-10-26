OTTAWA -- Nearly a week after Ottawa Police Const. Daniel Montsion was acquitted of all charges in the death of Abdirahman Abdi, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly is expected to personally address the verdict and community for the first time.

Sloly is set to deliver his verbal report at Monday’s Police Services board meeting.

Last Tuesday, Justice Robert Kelly said he had reasonable doubt that Montsion’s actions caused Abdi’s death and found the officer not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Following the verdict, the Ottawa Police Service sent out a statement attributed to the force, saying it respected the court’s decision and that Abdi’s death has weighed heavily on “all members of the Ottawa Police Service.”

The statement went on to say “We recognize the environment in which we deliver services and we have heard the calls for change to the way we police…We have been seeking out better ways to help people who are in crisis. We are not doing this alone. We are working with community partners and subject-matter experts to advance training, operations and culture.”

Over the weekend, hundreds of people protested the verdict with a march through downtown ending at police headquarters on Elgin Street. The Justice for Abdirahman coalition issued five demands for the city of Ottawa:

Freeze the police budget now

Reallocate funds to Black and Indigenous communities

Fire violent or racist police

Demand municipal control of police

Non-police mental health intervention

A motion motion coming to council on Wednesday is asking for the Police Services Board to consult with the public and come back with a report that outlines what an alternative model for community safety would look like when it comes to responding to mental health and addiction calls.

Montsion, who had been suspended with pay following the charges, has had the suspension lifted.