Ottawa's police chief is scheduled to speak with the media this morning, as the city braces for more people to roll into town to join the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

Chief Peter Sloly, Deputy Chief Steve Bell and Acting Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson will speak to media to discuss "increased measures to protect the safety of downtown neighbourhoods and residents," according to police.

As the protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures enters an eighth day, the city warns traffic and service impacts in Centretown, the ByWard Market and Lowertown will continue through the weekend.

The main organizers of the Freedom Convoy say they have no plans to leave the city.

"We are calling on all levels of government in Canada to end all COVID mandates and restrictions," said Tamara Lich, one of the leaders of the "Freedom Convoy" protest, on Thursday. Lich said no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them since the start of the protest.

"We will continue our protest until we see a clear plan for their elimination."

On Thursday, protesters were seen stocking up on canisters of propane and cans of fuel in Confederation Park, while a wooden structure was being built for a possible community kitchen.

The eight-day protest has seen dozens of transport trucks, pick-up trucks and other vehicles blocking Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, along with several other streets in the downtown core. Horns have been heard ringing through Centretown, Lowertown and the ByWard Market throughout the day and evening.

As residents, businesses and social services agencies raise concerns about the impacts the protest is having on their wellbeing, three councillors will be leading a walk through the core every day this weekend.

"As disturbing reports emerge, we will meet in Centretown and walk the neighbourhood on Friday starting at 11 a.m. and through the weekend. We will walk in the core reinforcing the importance of safety for residents and unity at this time," said Coun. Catherine McKenney, who will be joined by councillors Jeff Leiper and Shawn Menard on the walk.

A petition calling on Ottawa police to "evict" the Freedom Convoy from downtown Ottawa had 32,000 signatures as of Thursday evening.

Ottawa police estimated earlier this week that the protest included 250 people.

RCMP ASSISTANCE

The RCMP will be deploying additional officers to assist Ottawa Police with the policing of the demonstration.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino spoke with Mayor Jim Watson on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest.

"I am able to confirm that the RCMP has approved all the additional officers that were requested, and they will be ready to assist the Ottawa Police Service, who are the police of jurisdiction," said Mendicino in a statement.

"This request is in addition to RCMP resources and support already in place since the arrival of the convoy to Ottawa. It is important to underline that these are operational decisions taken by the police, independent of the government."

Watson told council he had spoken to Mendicino.

"I reiterated our City’s call for additional resources to support our officers responding to this demonstration on the ground. He assured me that our request for assistance was being given the highest consideration by (RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki), and he offered his ongoing support until we see an end to the occupation," said Watson.

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Watson is calling a special council meeting for Monday to discuss the ongoing protest in downtown Ottawa.

In a memo to council, the mayor said the meeting will discuss the impact of the truck convoy demonstration on residents and businesses.

FREEZE THE GOFUNDME FUNDS, WATSON SAYS

The mayor and city manager Steve Kanellakos also spoke with GoFundMe to discuss the fundraising campaign to support the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

"The whole thing seems very sketchy," said Watson on CTV News Channel's Power Play. "This one woman is getting all this money, how she's distributing it? Where's that money going to go?"

Watson wants GoFundMe to freeze the $10 million raised until the end of the occupation.

"Keep the money frozen until these folks leave the city of Ottawa, then give them that incentive."

CITY SERVICES

The city of Ottawa says Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking lot and the Rink of Dreams will remain closed all weekend.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches will remain closed until Monday.

Motorists can continue to check the city's online traffic map for up-to-date information on traffic delays and disruptions due to the demonstrations.