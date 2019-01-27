

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau is set to announce his retirement, CTV News has learned.

Bordeleau is expected to make an announcement internally on Monday that he has decided to retire after seven years in the top job, and more than three decades with the police service.

A source close to the chief says it was a tough decision for him, but he ultimately decided now is the right time.

Bordeleau’s contract ends on May 4, which marks his 35th anniversary in policing.

Newly-minted Police Services Board chair Diane Deans will be responsible for overseeing the search for his replacement.

Bordeleau began his career in policing in 1984, joining the Gloucester Police Service as a 21-year-old.

He rose to deputy chief in Ottawa and was appointed chief in 2012, replacing former chief Vern White, who became a Canadian senator.