Ottawa police chief addresses council on biker convoy preparations

Ottawa's interim police chief will address city councillors this morning as the city braces for another protest convoy this weekend.

Steve Bell will update city council at its Wednesday morning meeting ahead of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy, which is scheduled to roll into town on Friday.

Police say they will set up an exclusion zone downtown where no protest vehicles will be allowed. The planned exclusion zone expanded on Tuesday to include the ByWard Market.

It's a different tack than authorities took during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests earlier this year, when hundreds of trucks took over downtown streets for three weeks.

Police have warned people to expect traffic delays in and around the exclusion zone. Ottawa bylaw officials say they are ready to ticket anyone who violates rules around parking violations, motor vehicle noise, open-air fires, littering and other offences.

An organizer of this weekend's event is promising a peaceful demonstration. Neil Sheard told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Evan Solomon on Tuesday that the rally is meant to "take back" the national war memorial after authorities erected fencing around it during the Freedom Convoy.

However, one of the speakers listed at a rally and march on Friday is a prominent figure in protests against COVID-19 mandates whom the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says has a history of bigoted comments, including Holocaust denial.

Sheard said that man, Chris Sky, has "nothing to do with this."

