Ottawa police charge woman in Old Stittsville assault

Ottawa police have charged a woman in connection with an October assault in Old Stittsville.

Police say the incident began with a confrontation between the driver of a vehicle and two people on a motorcycle at around 9 p.m. Oct. 11.

The people on the motorcycle followed the vehicle to a gas station on Hazeldean Road near Stittsville Main Street, at which point the woman rider of the motorcycle confronted the man who was driving the car. Police then claim the woman assaulted the man.

Police issued a news release earlier this month asking for help identifying the two suspects, then said later they had been identified.

On Thursday, they said the Ottawa police hate crimes unit has charged Vanessa Fuso, 31, with assault with a weapon. She is due in court next month.

No charges were announced against the other suspect. Police said their investigation determined he was not involved in the altercation.