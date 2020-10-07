OTTAWA -- Two youths are facing charges in connection to three incidents in Ottawa's west-end Tuesday night.

Ottawa Police say at approximately 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, a woman walking on Iris Street Near Baxter Road was approached by a boy and a girl and asked to show them what she had in her pockets. Police say the woman refused, and one of the youths punched the victim on the arm.

Approximately five minutes later, two youths approached a man on the sidewalk near the intersection of Iris Street and Dempsey Avenue and asked for his cellphone. Police say when the victim hesitated, one of the youths stated she had a gun. The victim surrendered his phone and headphones.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. a man was waiting outside a business in the 1400 block of Highdate Road when he noticed a group of youths nearby. Police say the young woman in the group walked towards him and asked him if he would like to see a gun.

Police say the when the man said he was not interested, a young female asked him to give him all of his money. When the man refused, the youth knocked a drink out of the victim's hand and walked away.

Police say a 16-year-old girl is charged with two counts of attempting to commit an indictable offence and assault with intent to steal.

A 15-year-old man is charged with assault with intent to steal, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a YCJA sentence.