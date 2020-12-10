OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 45-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to three rank robberies over the past three weeks.

Police say on Dec. 9 at approximately 1:40 p.m., a man entered a bank on Albert Street, approached the teller, indicated he had a gun and asked for money.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say frontline officers were provided a description of the suspect and were able to locate and arrest him shortly after.

"The investigation that ensued permitted the robbery detectives to associate the man with two other bank robberies that occurred in Ottawa on Nov. 20 in the 1600 block of Merivale Road and on Dec. 4 in the 700 block of Bank Street," police said in a statement.

Daniel Toolooktook, 45, of Ottawa is charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent and one count of breach of probation.