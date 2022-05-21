Ottawa police charge street racers caught 90 km/h above limit

Two drivers apparently racing each other on Strandherd Drive Friday night have lost their licences for a month and their cars have been impounded.

Ottawa police said Saturday morning that two people were racing their cars on Strandherd at a speed of 150 km/h, 90 km/h above the speed limit on the street.

Both drivers are facing street racing charges and received an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and their vehicles have been impounded for 14 days.

This is the second weekend of the Ottawa Police Service’s third “Project Noisemaker” blitz, cracking down on stunt driving, street racing, and excessively noisy vehicles.

Last night, cops were in the Barrhaven, College Square and Merivale/Meadowlands areas.

Police said a driver caught going 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone near Baseline and Woodroffe is facing a stunt driving charge. Police also issued six speeding tickets, 11 tickets for excessive noise, and seven for having no muffler or an improper muffler.