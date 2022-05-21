Ottawa police charge street racers caught 90 km/h above limit
Two drivers apparently racing each other on Strandherd Drive Friday night have lost their licences for a month and their cars have been impounded.
Ottawa police said Saturday morning that two people were racing their cars on Strandherd at a speed of 150 km/h, 90 km/h above the speed limit on the street.
Both drivers are facing street racing charges and received an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and their vehicles have been impounded for 14 days.
This is the second weekend of the Ottawa Police Service’s third “Project Noisemaker” blitz, cracking down on stunt driving, street racing, and excessively noisy vehicles.
Last night, cops were in the Barrhaven, College Square and Merivale/Meadowlands areas.
Police said a driver caught going 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone near Baseline and Woodroffe is facing a stunt driving charge. Police also issued six speeding tickets, 11 tickets for excessive noise, and seven for having no muffler or an improper muffler.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
STORM PICTURES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
BREAKING | Woman dies in Brampton, Ont. during severe Ontario thunderstorm
A woman in Brampton, Ont. is dead after a severe thunderstorm hit most of southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon.
Flu cases on the rise in Canada despite expected fall
The federal government is reporting a sharp rise in influenza in recent months, at a time of the year when detected cases generally start to fall in Canada.
Storm topples trees in southern Ont., killing 1; warnings remain for parts of Ont., Que.
As the May long weekend kicked off, a massive thunderstorm in southern Ontario brought strong wind gusts that knocked down trees, took out power and left one person dead.
Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest
Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Claudia Chender sole candidate running as leader of Nova Scotia's NDP
Claudia Chender is the unopposed candidate running to be the next leader of Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dies in Brampton, Ont. during severe Ontario thunderstorm
A woman in Brampton, Ont. is dead after a severe thunderstorm hit most of southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon.
-
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
-
This is where the winning tickets for Lotto Max were bought in Ontario
While no one has won the $70 million jackpot, multiple Ontario residents can now say they are a million dollars richer after winning other prizes.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornados possible in several areas of Quebec, severe thunderstorms elsewhere
Environment Canada says "potentially life-threatening" tornados could form in several southern Quebec areas Saturday.
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Kahnawake students lead protest against Quebec's Bill 96
Following demonstrations last weekend in Montreal where thousands walked through the downtown core in protest of Quebec's French-language laws, students in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake are leading a walk of protest Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
-
It’s the weekend…rest, relax and enjoy these activities
Here are some of the activities you can check out this long holiday weekend in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm causes damage in London, Ont. Saturday
The first day of the Victoria Day long weekend saw a fast-moving severe thunderstorm roll through London late morning and cause significant damage, including downed trees and power outages.
-
Reported gas leak postpones London Majors home opener
It was definitely a night to remember for people in attendance at Labatt Park on Friday evening after a reported gas leak forced the evacuation of the park during the season opener.
-
Ontario PCs to build 1.5 million homes over 10 years if re-elected
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford made a campaign stop in London, Ont. Saturday morning to talk housing.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records show
A review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Remains of eight dogs found in freezer of vacant Winnipeg home
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service found the remains of eight dogs inside a freezer at a vacant Winnipeg home.
-
Flooding caused more than $1 million in damage to Manitoba community
One Manitoba community is facing more than $1 million in damage due to flooding, and it’s likely that number will continue to grow.
Kitchener
-
Heavy storm hammers Waterloo Region, 'extensive' power outages reported
A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage, fallen trees, downed hydro lines and power outages across Waterloo Region on Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dies in Brampton, Ont. during severe Ontario thunderstorm
A woman in Brampton, Ont. is dead after a severe thunderstorm hit most of southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon.
-
Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS
A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
Calgary
-
Behind the lens: Calgary Flames photographer reflects on incredible career with 'C' of Red
Gerry Thomas has had a front row seat to monumental moments in Calgary Flames history and for the past 33 years, he’s been able to capture it all on camera.
-
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't run in upcoming party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative party.
-
CTrain stations closed along Seventh Avenue for maintenance and cleaning until Tuesday
CTrain stations along Seventh Avenue, along with the Victoria Park/Stampede and Erlton/Stampede stations, will be closed to train and bus traffic from Saturday until Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Flu cases on the rise in Canada despite expected fall
The federal government is reporting a sharp rise in influenza in recent months, at a time of the year when detected cases generally start to fall in Canada.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, man found dead behind apartment building
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
Saskatoon mom pushing for in-person doctor visits after her daughter went two years with undiagnosed respiratory issues
A Saskatoon mother is sharing the importance of in-person doctor’s appointments after it took two years to figure out why her daughter was experiencing reoccurring respiratory issues.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't run in upcoming party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative party.
-
Oilers' Keith turns back the clock to help Edmonton even Battle of Alberta
Duncan Keith had been here before.
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police seek witnesses to 'completely unprovoked' bear spray attack in Chinatown
Vancouver police are investigating an unprovoked bear spray attack on a senior in Chinatown Friday morning that they say was preceded by racist comments.
-
developing
developing | Man shot in Surrey Saturday morning, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting at a home in the city's Whalley neighbourhood Saturday morning.
-
Man who fled bank robbery in taxi, stopped to buy a box of wine pleads guilty
A man who walked into a Metro Vancouver bank last year and handed the teller a note saying he would "start shooting" unless he was given "at least $10,000" has been sentenced to four years in prison for the robbery.
Regina
-
Officials confirm 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in children in Canada
Ten children in Canada were found to be suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses over a nearly six-month period recently, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
'No one is surprised': Sask. gets snow to start long weekend
While the May long weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, oftentimes in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather.
-
SHA leasing 110K square feet of College Ave. office building
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has leased more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the former Co-operators building on College Avenue, with plans to move hundreds of employees into the space.