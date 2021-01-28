OTTAWA -- A 57-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to historical sexual assaults on children involving children under the age of 10, and Ottawa police say they are concerned there may be other victims.

In August, the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section launched an investigation into an alleged incident that occurred in 1998 involving a young girl.

Police say as a result of this investigation, a 1985 investigation by Ottawa police was reopened involving another young girl and the same man.

"Investigators found that both incidents occurred at the man's home with children who were between four and 10 years-old at the time," police said in a media release Thursday afternoon.

David Antonio Wilson is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of gross indecency and one count of sexual interference.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section is concerned there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.