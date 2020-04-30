OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a man is facing animal abuse charges after purposely harming a cat at a home in Mechanicsville.

Officers responded to a call about someone causing harm to an animal on Carruthers Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say when officers attempted to arrest the man, he kicked one of them.

The officer was not seriously hurt.

The cat was located and it was determined it did not sustain serious injury.

Patrick Robert Adam, 30, of Ottawa is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and assaulting a peace officer.

The Provincial Inspectors that enforce the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act are also conducting an investigation.