OTTAWA -- Four minors are facing charges in connection to a swarming last month in Barrhaven.

In a media release on July 22, Ottawa Police said on July 9, a man approached two teenagers in the 100 block of Riocan Avenue and started a discussion. Police said that as the three were talking, a group of other men joined him and they began kicking and punching one of the teens.

Two cellphones and a pair of AirPods were stolen from the two teenagers. One of the victims was treated for minor injuries.

On Friday, Ottawa Police told CTV News Ottawa that four minors face charges of robbery with violence in connection to the incident.