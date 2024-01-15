Ottawa police charge drivers caught speeding in bus lane

Ottawa police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being caught speeding in a bus lane on Heron Road.

Police reported the "high-flyer" speeding in the bus lane to pass other drivers on Heron Road near Vincent Massey Park Monday morning. The driver was allegedly going almost twice the posted speed limit of 60 km/h.

This was the second driver police stopped in the area in recent days.

Police charged a G2 driver going 108 km/h in the bus lane on Heron Road near Riverside Drive on Friday, which earned officers "more than a few thank you waves" according to a post on social media.

Stunt driving charges apply at 40 km/h above the speed limit on roads with a posted limit below 80 km/h. When laid, stunt driving charges come with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

Driving in a bus lane can also result in fines. If a Highway Traffic Act charge is laid, the fine is $110 with two demerit points, but the City of Ottawa also has a bylaw option with a fine of $180. If the bylaw is applied, there are no demerit points issued.