Ottawa Police charge 7 motorists with stunt driving on Friday
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 2:13PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Traffic may be lighter on Ottawa’s roads due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but speeders are keeping Ottawa Police officers busy.
Sgt. Robert Cairns tweeted in a seven and a half hour period on Friday, police impounded seven vehicles for stunt driving.
Cairns tweeted a motorcyclist was stopped for “doing wheelies” on an Ottawa road.Another motorist was stopped for driving 167 km/h on Highway 174.
Const. Jon Hall tweeted he stopped a motorist travelling 58 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 Friday morning.