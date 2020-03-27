OTTAWA -- Traffic may be lighter on Ottawa’s roads due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but speeders are keeping Ottawa Police officers busy.

Sgt. Robert Cairns tweeted in a seven and a half hour period on Friday, police impounded seven vehicles for stunt driving.

Since 6am to 130pm OPS officers have impounded 7 vehicles for stunt driving. These included a motorcycle doing wheelies, highest speed was 167kmph on 174. Slow down out there ! These are trying times ,let's not make it worse.#stuntdrive #ottawa #otttraffic #ottnews — Robert Cairns (@teesgt) March 27, 2020

Cairns tweeted a motorcyclist was stopped for “doing wheelies” on an Ottawa road.Another motorist was stopped for driving 167 km/h on Highway 174.

Const. Jon Hall tweeted he stopped a motorist travelling 58 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 Friday morning.