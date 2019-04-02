

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A 27-year-old man and three teens are facing charges in what Ottawa police describe as a human trafficking investigation.

They say the probe got underway in February when officers came into contact with an alleged youth victim of human trafficking.

They say she informed officers that there were several other alleged victims, but did not provide further details.

Police say they also learned the 27-year-old man was wanted for robberies in the downtown area.

Investigators have now laid a total of 17 charges against the man, a 16-year-old girl, and a boy and girl both aged 15.

Police say they believe there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.