

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police confirm an investigation is underway into an incident at Patterson Creek Park in the Glebe Wednesday afternoon in which a dog died. Ottawa By-Law is also involved, according to police.

A source tells CTV News a man walking a dog at the park stabbed another dog after the two pets got into a tussle. Ottawa Police say they were called to the area at around 5:45 p.m.

A social media post about the incident alleges a white man in his 40s who was walking a medium-sized black and white dog attacked the victim dog, stabbing it through the harness.

Police are not confirming these details, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

