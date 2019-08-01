Ottawa Police, By-Law investigating after dog dies at Patterson Creek Park
Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 1, 2019 8:40AM EDT
Ottawa Police confirm an investigation is underway into an incident at Patterson Creek Park in the Glebe Wednesday afternoon in which a dog died. Ottawa By-Law is also involved, according to police.
A source tells CTV News a man walking a dog at the park stabbed another dog after the two pets got into a tussle. Ottawa Police say they were called to the area at around 5:45 p.m.
A social media post about the incident alleges a white man in his 40s who was walking a medium-sized black and white dog attacked the victim dog, stabbing it through the harness.
Police are not confirming these details, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.
More to come...
#OTTAWA! This is Kyanggo. Today around 5pm he was out for a walk in Patterson Creek Park in the #Glebe when a white man mid 40s with a black and white medium sized dog on a leash approached him and his owner. The man proceeded to walk towards Kyanggo STABBED HIM. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/CIjDtX5eao— JK (@_jkuhn) August 1, 2019