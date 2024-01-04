OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police bust repeat stunt driver at same location on Hwy. 174

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

    Bad habits are hard to break for one Ottawa driver.

    The Ottawa Police traffic unit said on social media that a driver was charged with their second stunt driving charge on Wednesday after going 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 174 near Tenth Line Road.

    The same responding officer had previously charged the driver for going 133 km/h in the same location on the highway.

    OPS said they charged another 'high-flyin' driver' on Wednesday in a Dodge Caravan for going through the intersection of Limebank Road and River Road at 137 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone.

    Both drivers received an automatic 30 day licence suspension and a 14 day vehicle impoundment.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far

    Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News