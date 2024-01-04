Ottawa police bust repeat stunt driver at same location on Hwy. 174

Bad habits are hard to break for one Ottawa driver.

The Ottawa Police traffic unit said on social media that a driver was charged with their second stunt driving charge on Wednesday after going 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 174 near Tenth Line Road.

The same responding officer had previously charged the driver for going 133 km/h in the same location on the highway.

Bad habits can be hard to break…for one of today’s high-flyers it turned out being his SECOND #StuntDriving charge at nearly the same speed 134km/h (previously 133km/h)…same location (174 near Tenth Line) by the same officer…Stunt charge, 30 DL suspension & vehicle impounded. pic.twitter.com/0wuTnn05Bw — OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) January 3, 2024

OPS said they charged another 'high-flyin' driver' on Wednesday in a Dodge Caravan for going through the intersection of Limebank Road and River Road at 137 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone.

Both drivers received an automatic 30 day licence suspension and a 14 day vehicle impoundment.