Ottawa police board settles with family over officer who accessed dead child's vaccine records

The Ottawa Police Services Board has settled a case involving a police officer who was accused of wrongfully accessing a deceased child's vaccination status.

The board settled the case for the conduct of Const. Helen Grus, a detective who was accused of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act for asking about the vaccination records related to nine infant and child deaths.

Grus allegedly investigated the records without permission from police.

The Ottawa Police Services Board settled with one of the families whose baby was born and died in June 2021.

Grus allegedly contacted the deceased baby's father on Jan. 30, 2022 to ask about the mother's COVID-19 vaccination status, according to police documents.

After a complaint was filed against Grus with OPS, Grus was suspended with pay on Feb. 4, 2022.

Lawrence Greenspon, the family's lawyer, said the case was settled this week for an undisclosed amount.

""Parents are not put on this earth to bury their children," he told CTV News Ottawa.

"When a tragedy happens, the family's privacy must be respected."

Greenspon said the family would like to thank the Ottawa Police Service for acknowledging their grief and recognizing the importance of privacy.

The police disciplinary hearings against Grus will continue in January.