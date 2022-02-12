Ottawa police say they are waiting for reinforcements to arrive to implement their "plan to end this unlawful occupation" that has taken over downtown Ottawa streets for a third weekend.

Thousands of people converged on Parliament Hill and roads across the Parliamentary Precinct again on Saturday, calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

A group of people removed the security fences around the National War Memorial and residents reported hearing horn honking and loud music through the day. A giant music stage has been set up in front of Parliament Hill, while a hot tub and a bouncy castle have been spotted on Wellington Street.

Police say all available resources have been deployed to respond to calls for service.

"Overnight, demonstrators exhibited aggressive behaviour towards law enforcement including refusing to follow directions, overwhelming officers, and otherwise subverting enforcement efforts," police said in a statement.

"We have a plan to end this unlawful occupation and await the necessary reinforcements to do so."

Two councillors are calling on police and governments to do more to end the 16-day demonstration that has forced the closures of roads and businesses in the downtown core.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Jim Watson to take action immediately.

"Prime Minister: the federal government must immediately provide the 1800 resources that have been requested. You told the City to ask. We did. You must deliver. Take control of your capital," McKenney wrote on Twitter.

"Mayor Watson: the City of Ottawa is paralyzed and unable to contain and end the occupation. Put in place a leader who will apply all necessary measures to end this. Take control of your city."

Coun. Jeff Leiper is calling on the Ottawa police to "close down the fun fair."

"The siege zone has been allowed to become more welcoming to occupiers rather than less. @OttawaPolice, so long as they are entrenched downtown, the lawlessness is being felt across the city and no one is safe," said Leiper on Twitter.

Ottawa police say there are 140 criminal investigations underway into the demonstration. As of Saturday at 10:30 a.m., police had made 26 arrests, while police and Bylaw Services officers had issued 2,600 tickets.

Police also say they are working with Ontario's Ministry of Transportation on a truck violation initiative, which has so far resulted in three vehicles being taken out of service and 10 charges for issues such as moving violations, document offenses, lapsed inspection, and daily log infractions.

Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency, saying it will give authorities more tools to help stop the "illegal occupation of Ottawa." Provincial emergency measures came into effect Saturday morning, according to the premier's office.

"Enforcement of new emergency measures will begin following their formal implementation by the province," police said Saturday.

Earlier this week, the city sent a request to the federal and Ontario governments for an additional 1,700 police officers and 100 civilians to assist Ottawa police in ending the demonstration.

The city of Ottawa will also be seeking an injunction to address the "flagrant" bylaw violations in the so-called "red zone" on Wellington Street and downtown Ottawa.

COMMUNITY SOLIDARITY MARCH

Four kilometres from Parliament Hill, thousands of people attended a Community Solidarity March to express opposition to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

Signs included "Make Ottawa Boring Again" and "Ottawa Strong, Occupiers Out",

Coun. Shawn Menard said on Twitter the march saw Ottawa residents express "displeasure of the handling of the crisis and tore down the argument that this convoy is about 'freedom' based on the way they have treated our residents, our schools and workers."

Horizon Ottawa said on Twitter, "This is what community looks like! This is what a peaceful, pro-working class rally looks like."

After meeting at Lansdowne, the Community Solidarity March walked down Bank Street.

Rally and March today where thousands of Ottawans expressed displeasure of the handling of this crisis and tore down the argument that this convoy is about “freedom” based on the way they have treated our residents, our schools and workers. #OttawaOccupied #Ottawa #Ottnews pic.twitter.com/lYfKclAdBB — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) February 12, 2022

'FEAR AND INTIMIDATING TACTICS', DEMONSTRATORS SAY

As word of the fines of up to $100,000 for blocking critical roads under Ontario's state of emergency spread, demonstrators said they have no plans to leave.

A man sits in a hammock outside West Block on Parliament Hill on the 15th day of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"These fear and intimidating tactics aren't going to work, we are here for the long haul," said Daniel. "You are going to have to fine us into oblivion and put us all in jail, because we aren't going anywhere."

Steve has been at the demonstration since Day 1.

"Why fine people a ridiculous amount of money when you can just lift the mandates."

INJUNCTION TO STOP NOISE, IDLING

The city of Ottawa is asking the courts for an injunction to stop the noise, idling and fireworks in the demonstration zone.

On Friday, the city's legal counsel appeared before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to obtain an injunction to address the "evidence of flagrant and repeated violations" arising from the ongoing protests. Residents have complained about horns, idling, fireworks and other issues during the 16-day demonstration.

"This action is an effort to restrain the observed widespread disregard by many of those involved in the demonstration for the rule of law and for municipal by-laws enacted to promote the health, safety, and well-being of residents and visitors," City Solicitor David White said.

Council will receive more details about the possible injunction on Monday.

ROAD CLOSURES

Ottawa police warn there will be sporadic closures of highway off-ramps, roads and interprovincial bridges this weekend due to the demonstration in Ottawa.

There will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge until 6 a.m. Monday.

The Alexandra Bridge is closed all weekend to vehicle traffic.

The Portage Bridge is closed, except the southbound lanes is open for essential workers.

RA CENTRE CLOSED THIS WEEKEND

The RA Centre is closed Saturday and Sunday due to the ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa.

"We have become aware, through the media and social media posts that the RA has been identified as an unsanctioned staging location for the Trucker Convoy (being called the Blue-Collar Convoy)," the RA Centre said in a statement on its website.

"This unauthorized activity has precipitated us to take the extraordinary measure of CLOSING and securing the RA Centre and property on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13."

Regular RA programs, activities and services will resume on Monday.

The parking lots are blocked off with cement barriers.