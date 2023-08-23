Ottawa police asking for help locating missing man, 90
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 90-year-old man.
Subhash Shah was last seen at around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Richmond Road and Broadview Avenue, police said. There are concerns for his safety.
Shah is described as an East Indian man, 5-foot-4 (163 cm) and 120 lbs. (54 kg). He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt with blue stripes.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Mr. Shah is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
