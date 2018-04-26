

Ottawa's Guns and Gangs Unit is looking for help in locating a wanted 24-year-old man.

Phillipe Mallet of Ottawa has a warrant out for his arrest in relation to multiple charges.

Those charges include careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence, possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, possession of a firearm while prohibited, failure to comply with conditions of judicial release, and possession of a schedule one substance

Ottawa Police warn Mallet is considered armed and dangerous, and warn the public not to approach.