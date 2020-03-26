OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police shut down operations at a Riverside South café remaining opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, but didn’t issue a fine.

Police received a call about 12 to 14 people inside the Bab el Hara café on Bank Street around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say officers spoke to the people inside and the business closed.

Ontario declared a State of Emergency last week, and implemented various measures, including asking businesses to close to limit the spread of COVID-19. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has recommended limiting the size of public and private gatherings.

Ottawa Police tell CTV News Ottawa they can impose fines to businesses under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. In this case, police say educating the patrons and the business owner was sufficient.