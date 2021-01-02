Advertisement
Ottawa police ask for public's help locating missing 15-year-old, last seen in Hintonburg
Published Saturday, January 2, 2021 4:16PM EST
Ottawa Police ask for the public's help locating missing Marjorie Philip. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old female.
Police say Marjorie Philip was last seen early Saturday morning on Hilda Street in the Hintonburg area.
Philip is described as 5'6", 110 lbs, and may be wearing a black puffy style jacket with a hood and white sneaker-type shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 7502.