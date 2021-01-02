OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old female.

Police say Marjorie Philip was last seen early Saturday morning on Hilda Street in the Hintonburg area.

Philip is described as 5'6", 110 lbs, and may be wearing a black puffy style jacket with a hood and white sneaker-type shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 7502.