Ottawa

    Ottawa police ask for help locating missing woman

    Judith Jean, 61, was last seen Oct. 7, 2023, in the area of boulevard Saint-Raymond in Gatineau, Que. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Judith Jean, 61, was last seen Oct. 7, 2023, in the area of boulevard Saint-Raymond in Gatineau, Que. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman.

    Judith Jean was last seen Saturday at around 6 a.m. in the area of boulevard Saint-Raymond in Gatineau.

    Police say there are concerns for her wellbeing.

    Judith Jean is described as a white female, 5-foot-8, with a thin build, blue eyes, and short grey and blonde hair.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the West District Staff Sergeant at 613-236-1222 x 2912 and refer to case number 2023-323004.

