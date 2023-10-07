Ottawa police ask for help locating missing woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman.

Judith Jean was last seen Saturday at around 6 a.m. in the area of boulevard Saint-Raymond in Gatineau.

Police say there are concerns for her wellbeing.

Judith Jean is described as a white female, 5-foot-8, with a thin build, blue eyes, and short grey and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West District Staff Sergeant at 613-236-1222 x 2912 and refer to case number 2023-323004.