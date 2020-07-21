OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenage girls, who may be together.

Sydney Williams, 17, and Kayla Leonard-Lacey, 14, were each last seen at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the Stittsville area.

Their respective families are concerned for the girls' safety, police said.

Police believe the pair may be in the area of Caldwell Avenue and Merivale Road and may be together.

Sydney is described as white, 5’3” (160cm), 100 pounds (45kg), with blue eyes, long blond hair and a pierced nose. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater and black pants.

Kayla is described as white, 5’8” (173cm), 140 lbs (64kg), with grey eyes, and long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a black sweater.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of either teenager is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.