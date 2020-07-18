OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 73-year-old man.

Lawrence Newitt was last seen near New Orchard Avenue and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in the mid-afternoon on Friday, July 17.

He's described as white, six feet tall, and approximately 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an off-white coloured straw hat, sunglasses, a blue t-shirt with white horizontal lines, blue shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.

Map for reference purposes.