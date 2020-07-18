Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Ottawa police ask for help locating missing man, 73
Ottawa police say Lawrence Newitt, 73, was last seen near New Orchard Avenue and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in the mid-afternoon on Friday, July 17. (Ottawa police handout)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 73-year-old man.
Lawrence Newitt was last seen near New Orchard Avenue and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in the mid-afternoon on Friday, July 17.
He's described as white, six feet tall, and approximately 175 pounds.
He was last seen wearing an off-white coloured straw hat, sunglasses, a blue t-shirt with white horizontal lines, blue shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.
Map for reference purposes.