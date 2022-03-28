Ottawa police ask for help locating missing girl, last seen on school bus

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing eight-year-old girl who was last seen on her school bus at Viscount Alexander Public School in Sandy Hill.

In a release, police say there is reason to be concerned for the wellbeing of Anne Christy Guerrine.

Guerrine is described as Black, with short, black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink jacket and black boots with flowers on them.

Anyone with information about Guerrine's current whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Central Staff’s Desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 5212.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca