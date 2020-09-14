OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old man.

James Little was last seen Monday morning in the Merivale Road and Carling Avenue area.

Police say Little is autistic and can answer basic questions. His family is worried about him.

Little is described as a white man, 5’6” (168cm) tall, with a medium build and short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with the word “crush” across the front, black track pants and a Super Mario baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of James Little is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Correction: