Ottawa police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old girl

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Avery Vossen was last seen around 12 noon Monday on Sheppard's Glen Avenue in Kanata. Her family says they are concerned for her health and wellbeing.

Avery is white, 5-foot-6 (168 cm), with a thin build and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue puffy jacket, black tights, black Nike Air Force shoes and a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.