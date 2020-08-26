OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old boy.

Alejandro Moral was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. Tues. Aug. 25, in the Sandy Hill area.

His family is worried for his safety.

Alejandro Moral is described as a Hispanic male, 5’1” (155 cm), with a slim build, chin length brown hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey pants with black dots and beige Vans shoes.

He is known to frequent Landsdowne Park, Wiggins Private basketball court, Sandy Hill Community Park and Strathcona Park.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Alejandro Moral is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.