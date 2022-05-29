Ottawa police ask for help finding missing woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman.

Julie Powell was last seen Sunday morning, leaving her home on Bathgate Drive near Ogilvie Road.

Police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Powell is white, 5 feet tall (152 cm) with a medium build, blue eyes, and short white hair. She was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, white pants and Crocs, police said in a media release.

She walks with a black-coloured walker as is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service – in an emergency 911, or by contacting the East Staff’s Desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 3212.