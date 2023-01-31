Ottawa police arrest suspect in south-end homicide

Ottawa police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the city's first homicide of the year.

Joshua Brennan was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa, just hours after police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

The incident happened in a south end apartment overnight, police said.

Ottawa police were called to a building on Saratoga Place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a man and a woman injured.

"The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital," police said.

Police later identified the man as 45-year-old James Samson. A 50-year-old woman was injured and is in stable condition in hospital, they said.

Brennan is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The 10-storey apartment building is in the 2700 block of Saratoga Place, just south of Hunt Club Road and west of Bank Street.