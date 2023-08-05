Ottawa police arrest Montreal woman accused of stealing vehicle in Barrhaven

Ottawa police say a woman from Montreal is facing charges after being arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

According to police, a man and a woman were involved in the alleged theft on Atima Circle in Barrhaven at around 7:40 a.m. Friday.

The two suspects left in separate vehicles, including the stolen one.

Police said officers found the stolen vehicle without incident and arrested the woman, who is now facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police did not name the woman.

Ottawa police said the investigation remains ongoing.