OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Police arrest man after loaded semi-automatic pistol found in vehicle

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    Officers conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning say they located a loaded semi-automatic pistol in a vehicle in Ottawa's east-end.

    Ottawa Police said on social media that the gun was found after officers conducted a search of the vehicle.

    One man has been arrested, but police did not name the suspect or provide more details.

    The vehicle was impounded and an investigation is ongoing.

