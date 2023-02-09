Ottawa police arrest driver suspended since 2002

Ottawa police have arrested and charged a 46-year-old man who hasn’t been allowed to drive for more than two decades.

Officers pulled the man over on Wednesday, police said, and found he has been suspended from driving since 2002.

His previous convictions included dangerous and impaired driving and driving while prohibited.

His vehicle was seized until his court appearance, scheduled for May.

Last week, Ottawa police pulled over a 68-year-old man who had been banned from driving since 1986.