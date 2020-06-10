OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa will reopen municipal buildings and resume services for the public in early July, as the economy slowly reopens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the city will allow most of its administrative staff to continuing working at home until after Labour Day.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos provided Council with an update on the reopening plan during Ottawa’s State of Emergency. Kanellakos said staff are working towards reopening the services as part of Ottawa’s economic recovery, which includes facility retrofits and service delivery modifications.

The City of Ottawa closed all municipal facilities on March 16 as the COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.

The Recovery Phase 1 covers the restart, with city services resuming in accordance with directives from the Ontario Government.

July 6

Kanellakos announced the following services will resume on July 6.

Counter services by appointment only at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place. Services offered include marriage licences, parking permits and commissioner of oaths

The Employment and Social Services and Housing Services Rent Supplement Office will operate at reduced hours

Summer camps will open

Lifeguards will be on duty at Ottawa’s beaches (City staff suggested lifeguards could be on duty before Canada Day)

Spay/neuter clinic by appointment only

Inspections and enforcement – building, fire, parking, property standards, tobacco

In-person committee meetings resuming at Ben Franklin Place and Ottawa City Hall

Child care centres

Kanellakos says city staff have advised that Ottawa’s 10 municipal day care centres should be able to open in mid-July.

August 4

The following municipal services will resume on August 4

Cleaning the Capital – fall clean-up campaign

Inspections and enforcements at Bylaw Headquarters and Inspection locations: Expansion of inspections (fire, long-term care homes, Ottawa Community Housing properties), taxi/garage and licensing counter, rooming house, interior noise readings, solid waste

CPR/AED Training for essential workers

Ball diamonds and sports fields opening for competitive play (August 4 or two weeks following provincial authorization)

Kanellakos said there is going to be a “bit of a lag” between the Ontario Government’s announcement on June 8 to allow businesses to reopen and when the municipal service resumes. Kanellakos notes the city laid off 4,200 employee during the pandemic, and they will need to return to work to help the city to prepare to resume services.

“We need some time to get organized and make sure it’s safe for our employees and the residents that access our services.”

Kanellakos said if the City of Ottawa can resume services earlier it will, including a possible regionalization of reopening services across Ottawa if things are ready.

The City of Ottawa is looking at opening indoor and outdoor pools, wading pools and museums.

Masks recommended in City of Ottawa buildings

The City of Ottawa will not make masks mandatory for the public entering municipal buildings.

Kanellakos said the city will “strongly recommend” the public wear masks in municipal buildings and on municipal property where physical distancing is not possible.

Cloth masks will be provided to City of Ottawa staff.

Working from home

Approximately 90 per cent of Ottawa’s administrative workforce has been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kanellakos says the city will continue to have the administrative workforce continue working remotely until Labour Day, unless directed to return to work.

The city manager says the City of Ottawa will spend the summer assessing the facilities and making sure retrofits are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Protecting staff and visitors

The City of Ottawa is taking steps to encourage physical distancing in municipal buildings and to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Five-thousand physical distancing signs, floor decals and directional markings will be installed prior to building re-occupancy.

The city has acquired 110 engineered sneeze guards for 55 public-facing service counters and where required at self-serve workstations.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed at municipal facilities and public entrances.

Kanellakos said staff will be required to wash or sanitize their hands after handling paper, cards and shared tools.