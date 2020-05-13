OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa continues to prepare for summer camps for thousands of Ottawa kids, but it’s unclear if or when the camps can start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services General Manager Dan Chenier told Council that there has been 10,000 registrations for summer camp this year, but the City of Ottawa is waiting for guidance from the Ontario Government on COVID-19 measures.

“We’re taking the decision whether to run or not very seriously. Like most other municipalities, we’re holding on as long as possible from cancelling camps.”

Chenier says while the City of Ottawa waits for guidance from the Ontario Government on gatherings, the city is looking at guidelines put in place for child care as they plan for possible camps this summer..

“Reducing the number of children in our camps down to five, temperature scans of participants and staff, (and physical) distancing,” Chenier said Wednesday.

“But the reality is we don’t know what the province is going to issue in terms of directions in this regard, and every other municipality is in the same position.”

Chenier admits Ottawa may not have information in time to start the camps in late June or early July, and there could possibly be a delay in the start of camp season.

If the City of Ottawa can’t run summer camps, Chenier says the city is already looking at other options.

“We’re also looking to see if we can redeploy and do less structured, more outdoor activity, more general participation activity that wouldn’t have the same clustering of people together, but would still provide some level of service throughout the summer."

Chenier says the City of Ottawa has been in contact with Carleton University, the University of Ottawa and private day camp operators to coordinate plans for camps this summer.