Ottawa physiotherapist facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have laid charges against a local physiotherapist in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
Police say Vikramjeet "Vikram" Singh, 33, was arrested April 23.
He is facing four counts of sexual assault.
Ottawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
The College of Physiotherapists of Ontario says a matter involving Singh was referred to the discipline committee for a hearing on April 5. According to the college, Singh is accused of engaging in professional misconduct between Oct. 1, 2021 and Nov. 22, 2021, including the alleged sexual abuse of a patient. The college says he worked at Pro Physio & Sport Medicine Centres on Navan Road and Tenth Line Road between June 2021 and December 2022.
According to the college, Singh is not permitted to treat any patients without the presence of a physiotherapist that must be approved by the Registrar as their practice supervisor, as of Jan. 10, 2023.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 3566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
