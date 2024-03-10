Ottawa pedestrian killed on Highway 417, police seek witnesses

The Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police is looking for witnesses after a 25-year-old woman was struck on Highway 417 Saturday night.

Police say they received a call shortly before 7:00 p.m., reporting a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles, as she walked onto the westbound lanes of the highway near the Rochester Street ramp.

The woman was transported to hospital where she later died, police add.

Police add they still don’t know why she was on the highway.

The incident involved three vehicles. Two of the cars remained on scene. OPP is looking for the driver of the third car, which is a white BMW, noting that the driver “may not have been aware of the nature of the incident.”

Anyone who may have relevant dashcam video is asked to call Ottawa OPP at 1-888-310-1122.