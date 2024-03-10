OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa pedestrian killed on Highway 417, police seek witnesses

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police is looking for witnesses after a 25-year-old woman was struck on Highway 417 Saturday night.

    Police say they received a call shortly before 7:00 p.m., reporting a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles, as she walked onto the westbound lanes of the highway near the Rochester Street ramp.

    The woman was transported to hospital where she later died, police add.

    Police add they still don’t know why she was on the highway.

    The incident involved three vehicles. Two of the cars remained on scene. OPP is looking for the driver of the third car, which is a white BMW, noting that the driver “may not have been aware of the nature of the incident.”

    Anyone who may have relevant dashcam video is asked to call Ottawa OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News